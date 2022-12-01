Rafay Joins Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Program to Provide Cost-Saving Solutions for AWS Customers

Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform Launches Support for Amazon EC2 Spot Instances to Help Enterprises Take Advantage of the Massive Operating Scale of AWS at Significant Cost Savings

Rafay Systems, the leading platform provider for Kubernetes management and operations, announced today that it joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Spot Instances. This designation recognizes that the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform (KOP) – which simplifies the lifecycle management and centrally manages automation and governance of Kubernetes clusters and cloud-native applications across private data centers, public clouds and edge – has demonstrated successful support for Amazon EC2 Spot Instances.

Joining the Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Program differentiates Rafay as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that works with Amazon EC2 Spot Instances. The Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Program helps customers identify AWS Partner products. Additionally, partners can benefit from Amazon EC2 Spot savings for their workloads. The program also ensures that customers will have a well-architected and cost-optimized solution available through their Amazon EC2 Spot Partner offering.

"Rafay is excited to become an Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Partner as it affirms our commitment to providing cost-saving and innovative solutions that AWS customers expect," said Mahesh Chaudhari, vice president of global business development and cloud alliances at Rafay. "Rafay's Kubernetes Operations Platform instantly provides Kubernetes automation and governance to reduce the costs and complexity of managing modern applications. Now, as part of the Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Program, we can continue to deliver simplified Kubernetes automation—that platform teams enjoy—to a broader group of AWS customers.''

To support the deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions that seamlessly integrate with AWS services, spend less time evaluating new tools and more time scaling their use of solutions that work on AWS.

Rafay makes it easy for cluster administrators to significantly save costs by simplifying the use of EC2 Spot Instances on Amazon EKS Clusters. By leveraging Rafay's KOP, AWS customers can implement and codify best practices associated with the use of Spot Instances, including diversification, automated interruption handling and leveraging Auto Scaling groups to acquire capacity.

Rafay's KOP is a purpose-built Kubernetes management and operations solution for platform teams. Its built-in automation and governance capabilities help simplify and reduce the time it takes to deliver Kubernetes services that empower enterprises to innovate faster.

About Rafay Systems

Rafay delivers the first Kubernetes management and operations platform purpose-built for platform teams. Rafay's cloud-made solution, Kubernetes Operations Platform, provides the automation and governance capabilities that platform teams need to standardize Kubernetes toolsets and workflows. With Rafay, platform teams at MoneyGram, GuardantHealth, Verizon and many other companies are operating Kubernetes environments across data centers, public cloud and Edge environments with centralized visibility and access control, environment standardization, and guardrail enforcement. As a result, platform teams are able to deliver self-service and automation capabilities that delight developer and operations teams. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co.

