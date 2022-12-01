XAPP AI Achieves AWS Conversational AI Competency Distinction

XAPP AI, a technology company that makes it easy to deploy conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that delight customers, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational AI Competency. This designation recognizes XAPP AI for its expertise in developing high quality, highly effective chatbot, virtual assistant, and intelligent website search solutions.

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) November 30, 2022

XAPP AI, a technology company that makes it easy to deploy conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that delight customers, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational AI Competency. This designation recognizes XAPP AI for its expertise in developing high quality, highly effective chatbot, virtual assistant, and interactive voice response (IVR) solutions.

The demand for conversational AI interfaces continues to grow as users prefer to interact with businesses on digital channels. Organizations of all sizes are creating chatbots, voice assistants, and IVR solutions to increase customer satisfaction, reduce operational costs, and streamline business processes.

Achieving the AWS Conversational AI Competency differentiates XAPP AI as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with significant domain expertise in deploying high quality, highly effective conversational-AI solutions to improve customer experiences. Attaining the AWS Conversational AI Competency, demonstrates to our customers that XAPP AI has validated expertise in Conversational AI on AWS.

"XAPP AI is proud to achieve the AWS Conversational AI Competency," said Pat Higbie, Co-founder and CEO at XAPP AI. "This distinction energizes our team as they continue innovating to further empower organizations to implement self-service conversational AI solutions that their customers will enjoy using."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Optimal Conversation™ Studio from XAPP AI is an automated knowledge capture and curation platform for developing virtual assistants and intelligent search solutions. OC Studio combines the power of intelligent search, using Amazon Kendra, to answer informational questions with the power of conversational AI, using Amazon Lex, to understand and respond to intentional requests. Supported channels include: web chat, website search, text, social, smart speakers and conversational IVR. Optimal Conversations for SMBs is a partner-ready, self-service solution that makes it easy for small-and medium-sized business (SMB) service providers to add AI-powered search and chat solutions to their software as a service (SaaS) offerings.

"Working with XAPP has allowed us to quickly scale an AI driven self-service solution for our customer base. The process efficiencies created through industry models have led to qualified lead capture, improved client workflows, and a better overall experience for the end user. This has been a win, win, win relationship benefitting Surefire Local, XAPP AI and most importantly the local businesses that we serve," said Maureen Moran, Chief Technology Officer of Surefire Local.

About XAPP AI - XAPP AI provides best in class conversational AI solutions that allow organizations to exceed their digital transformation goals. XAPP AI Optimal Conversations™ SaaS solutions serve over 2,000 enterprises, government agencies, and small businesses with leading-edge intelligent search and Conversational AI functionality. XAPP AI is headquartered in Northern Virginia. https://xapp.ai/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/11/prweb19035332.htm