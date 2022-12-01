Core Commissions Recognized as #1 Sales Compensation Vendor by Software Reviews

Software Reviews awarded gold to Core Commissions as part of their yearly Data Quadrant awards for the sales compensation vendor space.

Core Commissions, a leading sales commission software provider, has earned the top spot in the 2022 Data Quadrant awards. Published by Software Reviews, this report is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market.

Each year, the Software Reviews Data Quadrant evaluates and recognizes outstanding software providers in the technology space based on feedback from real users, including IT and business professionals. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience, aggregated to result in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint.

This score is a powerful indicator of overall user experience toward the provider and its product – all from the software users' point of view. Core Commissions' Net Emotional Footprint scored a +100, the highest rating in the field.

"It's a testament to our entire team that our customers rated us so highly along each of the categories included in the Data Quadrant report," says Core Commissions founder and CEO Kirt Phillips. "We're proud to continue delivering the highest level of automation along with unmatched support to our customers. The award recognizes our ability to provide an industry-leading solution for complex commission rule management."

In addition to gaining the highest overall rating, Core Commissions also ranked highly in a number of individual categories including Vendor Support, Ease of Implementation, Ease of Administration, as well as Breadth and Quality of Features.

About Core Commissions

Core Commissions is a leader in commission automation software. Founded in 2005, Core Commissions provides an affordable web-based commission management solution to automate the calculation of complex sales commission and incentive pay plans. The application handles the most complex data relationships and rule management scenarios while providing web-based access for salespeople to their pay statements and performance dashboards. Core's highly customizable no-code SaaS solution allows businesses of any size to meet their requirements of automating complex commission and incentive management calculations more economically than spreadsheets or other solutions.

About Software Reviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

