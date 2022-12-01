Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market Size, Share Research 2021, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2032
Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market to surpass USD 199.0 million by 2030 from USD 138.1 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.1% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-30.
Sterilize materials and equipment that are heat-sensitive and cannot withstand the normal conditions of an autoclave system. This means the autoclave unit has to operate at lower cycle temperatures, which can adversely affect its sterilization efficacy. Therefore, to maintain the sterility of the target object, formaldehyde (a strong microbicidal agent) is introduced to the sterilization cycle. This sterilization method is known as low-temperature steam formaldehyde (LTSF) sterilization.
The surge in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rising incidence of chronic disease, and increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe are among the major factors driving this market's growth.
Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market: Key Players
- 3M
- Getinge AB
- Johnson & Johnson
- Steris Corporation
- Belimed AG
- TSO3 Inc.
- Dickinson and Company
- Sterigenics LLC
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- E-BEAM Services, Inc.
- Other Prominent Players
Get a Free Sample Report including All Related Charts & Graphs with COVID 19 Impact Study:
https://fatposglobal.com/sample-request-1296
Our Free Sample includes the following Key Points:
- Market overview, product or service overview, and thorough industry analysis
- Revised Regional Analysis with Proper Graphical Representation of Market Share, Market Size, and Market Trends
- Section-by-Section Instructions on Request 2022
- 150+ Pages The Research Report Contains The COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis Figures and Tables have been updated, and the report now includes a list of the top market players, as well as other notable market players, with accurate information on their company strategies, revenue, and sales volumes.
- Fatpos Global’s Methodology for Research
Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market: Segments
The Ambulatory Surgical Centre segment is expected to grow with highest Market Value during 2022-30
Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market is categorized on the basis of Application into University, Ambulatory Surgical Centre, and Clinics. Over the projected period, the Ambulatory Surgical Centre segment is expected to see a highest Market Value. Ambulatory surgery centers include a variety of services such as surgical care, and diagnostic and preventive procedure. These centers conduct surgeries for pain management, urology, orthopedics, restorative, reconstructive, or alterative plastic surgeries and Gastrointestinal (GI) related surgeries. Increase in geriatric population is a major factor driving the market, as elderly people are more susceptible to chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, kidney disorders, and musculoskeletal conditions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Growing Awareness About Hygiene & Disinfection Procedures
Growing Prevalence and Early Onset of Chronic Diseases
Restraint
Impact of Formaldehyde on Health
Market Players profiled in the report:
https://fatposglobal.com/reports/formaldehyde-low-temperature-sterilization-market/1296
Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market is further segmented by region into:
- North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
- Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
- Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Formaldehyde Low Temperature Sterilization Market Segments:
- By Application
- University
- Ambulatory Surgical Centre
- Clinics
Purchase a Copy of the Report directly at:
https://fatposglobal.com/license/formaldehyde-low-temperature-sterilization-market/1296
Related Reports
https://fatposglobal.com/reports/podcasting-market/1000
About Fatpos Global
Fatpos Global is a leading management consulting, advisory, and market research organization that serves its clients globally through its team of experts and industry veterans that have years of expertise in management consulting, advisory, and market research analysis. The organization functions across business consulting, strategy consulting, market research, operations consulting, financial advisory, human resources, risk & compliance, environmental consulting, software consulting, and sales consulting amongst others, and aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth.
Media Contact
Company Name: Fatpos Global
Contact Person: Adam
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.fatposglobal.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market Size, Share Research 2021, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2032