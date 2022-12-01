Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market Size, Share Research 2021, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2032

Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market to surpass USD 199.0 million by 2030 from USD 138.1 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.1% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-30.

Sterilize materials and equipment that are heat-sensitive and cannot withstand the normal conditions of an autoclave system. This means the autoclave unit has to operate at lower cycle temperatures, which can adversely affect its sterilization efficacy. Therefore, to maintain the sterility of the target object, formaldehyde (a strong microbicidal agent) is introduced to the sterilization cycle. This sterilization method is known as low-temperature steam formaldehyde (LTSF) sterilization.

The surge in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rising incidence of chronic disease, and increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe are among the major factors driving this market's growth.

Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market: Key Players

3M

Getinge AB

Johnson & Johnson

Steris Corporation

Belimed AG

TSO3 Inc.

Dickinson and Company

Sterigenics LLC

Cantel Medical Corporation

E-BEAM Services, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market: Segments

The Ambulatory Surgical Centre segment is expected to grow with highest Market Value during 2022-30

Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market is categorized on the basis of Application into University, Ambulatory Surgical Centre, and Clinics. Over the projected period, the Ambulatory Surgical Centre segment is expected to see a highest Market Value. Ambulatory surgery centers include a variety of services such as surgical care, and diagnostic and preventive procedure. These centers conduct surgeries for pain management, urology, orthopedics, restorative, reconstructive, or alterative plastic surgeries and Gastrointestinal (GI) related surgeries. Increase in geriatric population is a major factor driving the market, as elderly people are more susceptible to chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, kidney disorders, and musculoskeletal conditions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Growing Awareness About Hygiene & Disinfection Procedures

Growing Prevalence and Early Onset of Chronic Diseases

Restraint

Impact of Formaldehyde on Health

Market Players profiled in the report:

Formaldehyde Low-Temperature Sterilization Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Formaldehyde Low Temperature Sterilization Market Segments:

By Application

University



Ambulatory Surgical Centre



Clinics

