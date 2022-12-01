Professional Cycling Apparels Market 2021 Future Prospects, Industry-specific Challenges, Industry Projections, Sizes and Shares by 2032

Professional Cycling Apparels Market to surpass USD 8.2 billion by 2032 from USD 4.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-2032.

Professional cycling apparel is specialized clothing for cycling activities. While the great majority of cyclists in the world ride in traditional clothes, a cycling jersey has several benefits for the sportier rider. To facilitate the bent-over stance employed in sport-oriented cycling, cycling jerseys are cut long in the back. Since front pockets tend to spill, the pockets of the jersey are all located on the back panel. For the cyclist to open up the jersey and allow the passing of air, the zipper is frequently built to be exceptionally long. To reduce air resistance, cycling jerseys are usually worn tightly. The fabric used to make jerseys is intended to drain moisture away from the skin, making the wearer cooler and more comfortable.

The market for professional cycling apparel is expanding thanks to the numerous opportunities created by the introduction of innovative, cutting-edge, and affordable items into the marketplace, as well as the rising popularity of advanced apparel over traditional products. Moreover, a growing number of working women have taken up fitness and wellness activities since they are concerned about their health. This is expected to majorly contribute to the expansion of the market for professional cycling apparel worldwide.

Professional Cycling Apparels Market: Key Players

Spakct

Rapha

Pearl Izumi

Nike

Mysenlan

MERIDA

Marcello Bergamo

JAKROO

Jaggad

GIANT

CCN Sport

Castelli

Capo

Assos

Adidas

Other Prominent Players

Professional Cycling Apparels Market: Segments

The Waterproof segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-32

Based on Type, the global Professional Cycling Apparels Market is fragmented into Waterproof and Non-Waterproof. The Waterproof segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period owing to its benefits in bicycle jerseys. Nowadays, advanced synthetic fabrics are used to make the majority of bicycle apparel. They combine the greatest qualities of nylon, elastane, and polyester to produce excellent cycling jerseys that drain away perspiration, stretch without losing shape, increase ventilation, and also have water resistance or wind-blocking properties.

Male Cyclists segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-32

Global Professional Cycling Apparels Market is classified on the basis of Application into Male Cyclists and Female Cyclists. Due to the greater number of men who participate in cycling and the greater number of cycling championships held for men, it is projected that the market for male cyclists will be the largest. Furthermore, in England, 1.9 percent of men and 0.6 percent of women commute everyday on bicycles.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Higher Adoption of Cycling as an Exercise or a Hobby is majorly driving the Market

The Growing Health Benefits of Cycling and Increasing Innovations in Cycling Apparels

Restraint

Low Awareness of the Benefits of Wearing the Right Apparel

Professional Cycling Apparels Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Professional Cycling Apparels Market Segments:

By Type

Waterproof



Non-Waterproof

By Product Type

Jersey



Gloves



Jackets



Others

By Application

Male Cyclists



Female Cyclists

