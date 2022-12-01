Exchange Bank Celebrates Food BANKing Win in Support of Redwood Empire Food Bank

Exchange Bank EXSR and Redwood Empire Food Bank are pleased to announce the results of the first ever Food BANKing campaign. Seven local financial institutions participated in the challenge to donate the most money, food and volunteer time. Exchange Bank is honored to have won first place in helping Redwood Empire Food Bank in its mission to end hunger in our community. As the lead contributor, Exchange Bank donated $25,000, collected 1,888 pounds of food, and employees volunteered 155 hours sorting and packing food. In total, the Food BANKing campaign generated almost $47,000 in donations, over 5,600 pounds of food, and 750 volunteer hours.

Exchange Bank is proud to support over 250 local non-profits, including the Redwood Empire Food Bank, which serves as the largest hunger relief organization in our area and plays a crucial role in helping individuals, families, seniors and children. Exchange Bank has been serving Sonoma County for 132 years and differs from other banks by investing 100% of its charitable giving in the communities it serves. In addition, 50.44% of the Bank's cash dividends go to the Doyle Trust which funds the Doyle Scholarship at Santa Rosa Junior College. To date, the Doyle Scholarship Fund has provided over $100 million dollars to more than 140,000 students.

"Exchange Bank's culture centers around caring for our communities where we live and work," said Troy Sanderson, Exchange Bank President and CEO and board member of Redwood Empire Food Bank. "Partnering with the food bank to help end hunger is a natural way for us to support the Sonoma County community."

