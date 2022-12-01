Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of APEN, GRAY, RBA, and PEBO

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. APEN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of APEN to Boston Scientific Corporation for $10.00 per share in cash.

If you are an APEN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Graybug Vision, Inc. GRAY

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of GRAY and CalciMedica Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated RBA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IAA, Inc. to RBA for $10.00 per share in cash and 0.5804 shares of RBA common stock for each share of IAA common stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. PEBO

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PEBO and Limestone Bancorp, Inc. whereby Limestone shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of PEBO common stock for each share of Limestone common stock.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

