Luxury Cruise Ships Market Size 2021: Analysis By Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Top Impacting Factors, Key Manufactures, Applications and Forecasts Up To 2032

Luxury Cruise Ships Market to surpass USD 26.5 billion by 2031 from USD 11.8 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031.

Among all other cruises that provide a wonderful experience to their customers, the luxury cruise experience stands head and shoulders above the rest of the cruise business. Luxury cruise ships offer services and amenities that compete with the top resorts throughout the world, making these cruises appealing to tourists who seek the highest quality possible. A refined atmosphere onboard, a wide range of exotic locations, roomy rooms, and the highest quality of individualized service are all characteristics of luxury cruises. Alternatively put, the best of everything. Luxury cruise ships have lavished public spaces, amazing art collections, gourmet food, exquisite wine, fresh flowers, and meticulous service.

It is projected that factors including rising amenities, cutting-edge services, and trends for using tiny luxury yachts and ships would propel the industry toward significant expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing trend of using small luxury yachts and small-ship cruises for luxury tourism will significantly expand the luxury cruise tourism market.

Luxury Cruise Ships Market: Key Players

Royal Caribbean International

Azamara

Oceania Cruises S. de R.L.

Viking Ocean Cruises

Seabourn Cruise Line Limited

Crystal Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Silversea Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

American Cruise Lines

Other Prominent Players

Luxury Cruise Ships Market: Segments

The Ocean Cruises segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Product Type, the global Luxury Cruise Ships Market is fragmented into Ocean Cruises, River Cruises, and Others (Small-Ship Cruises and Luxury Yachts). Due to the fact that ocean cruises offer more amenities than river cruises do, as well as selling for longer periods of time and allowing passengers to visit previously unexplored locations and different countries, the ocean cruises segment is anticipated to hold a sizable market share during the forecast period.

The Skydiving Simulators segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Luxury Cruise Ships Market is classified on the basis of amenities into Restaurants, Bars & Pubs, Water Sports, Adventurous Sports, Planetarium, Snow Rooms, Cruise Fares, 4D Movie Theaters, In-Suite Spa Treatment Centers, and Skydiving Simulators, and Others. Services like skydiving simulators, unlimited in-suite spa treatments, exhilarating water coasters, and action-packed adventurous activities like onboard zip lining and rock climbing are being offered by businesses, and it is anticipated that these services will draw tourists and increase the percentage of foot traffic in the near future. Therefore, during the course of the forecast period, skydiving simulators and In-Suite Spa Treatment Centers are anticipated to lead the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The Growing Number of Amenities, Themes, and Innovative Services

Speedy Rise in the Popularity of Luxury Cruise Tourism

Restraint

High Travel Costs and Environmental Issues

Luxury Cruise Ships Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Luxury Cruise Ships Market Segments:

By Product Type

Ocean Cruises



River Cruises



Others (Small-Ship Cruises and Luxury Yachts)

By Amenities

Restaurants



Bars & Pubs



Water Sports



Adventurous Sports



Planetarium



Snow Rooms



Cruise Fares



4D Movie Theaters



In-Suite Spa Treatment Centers



Skydiving Simulators



Others

