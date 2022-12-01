Submit Release
LegenDay Starts Supplying High Precision Silicone Parts to Industrial Equipment

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegenDay today announced that it has started supplying industrial equipment's high-precision silicone parts. These are a series of industrial-grade silicone accessories, such as protective caps, valves, micro seals, hose connectors, and gaskets - to mention a few.

LegenDay invested in a modern silicone parts production line to achieve tight tolerance and accuracy. The tolerance can range from +/- 0.003 inches to +/- 0.025 inches.

"Achieving tight tolerances with minimal secondary operations requires precision tool making and adopting dependable manufacturing technologies," said Frank, LegenDay Marketing Manager. "At LegenDay, we produce exact and complex silicone parts with high-level consistency," said Frank Bai Yue Hao, LegenDay Marketing Manager.

LegenDay adopts many silicone injection molding techniques, such as multi-shot, over molding, compression molding, 2k injection and extrusion. The company uses various silicone materials, including liquid silicone rubber (LSR), high-consistency silicone rubber (HCR) and regular silicone rubber. 

LegenDay uses a fully automated production line to manufacture high-precision silicone parts for accuracy and consistency. Through rigorous inspection, LegenDay silicone parts guarantee high performance, low defect rate, and high repeatability.

LegenDay supports OEM business and turnkey solutions in industrial equipment's high-precision silicone parts. 

About LegenDay

LegenDay is a reputable and trusted silicone parts supplier. The company designs and tests every silicone part for unmatched performance in industrial equipment. With continued R&D and adopting the latest technologies, LegenDay remains a market leader in precision silicone parts. 

Frank Bai Yue Hao (Sales Manager)
frank@legenday.com
+86 13430834223
https://legenday.com.cn/

Frank Bai Yue Hao
LegenDay's Marketing Manager
frankbwy@gmail.com
+86 13430834223

