MJC Partners invests in payment card solutions provider Endpoint Payment Solutions

MJC Partners, LLC ("MJCP"), a relationship-driven boutique investment banking firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is pleased to announce its investment and co-founding position in Endpoint Payment Solutions, a B2B fintech venture that develops and manages innovative payment card programs for corporations and banks. MJC Partners brings its banking industry expertise and vast network of banks to the relationship.

"At MJC Partners, we are always looking for opportunities to bring digital banking innovation to our banking partners," said Michael J. Cavallaro, Founder and Managing Partner of MJC Partners. "Endpoint's exceptional team has a proven track record in developing and launching a multitude of innovative payment card products for Fortune 500 companies and a wide range of banks," he added.

Endpoint's objective is to provide the shortest and most cost-effective path to innovative prepaid, debit, and credit payment card programs that give their clients a competitive advantage in the digital banking industry. They accomplish this using an advanced payment solutions platform that integrates modern card issuing and processing capabilities with innovative value-added features, configurable private-label solutions, and optimized program management.

"Mike and MJC Partners bring a wealth of banking industry experience and contacts to the Endpoint venture," stated Jim Collas, Endpoint CEO, adding, "We are looking forward to working closely with MJC Partners to explore opportunities to bring innovation to the banking industry in general and MJC's community banking partners specifically."

ABOUT ENDPOINT PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Founded in mid-2022, Endpoint is a global payment card solutions provider that develops and manages innovative prepaid, debit, and credit card programs for our clients. The Endpoint executive team has over 10 years of experience launching a multitude of payment card programs for Fortune 500 companies and a wide range of banks. Our advanced solutions platform integrates modern card issuing and processing with advanced fintech functionality to enable the rapid development of innovative payment card solutions. We provide our clients the shortest and most cost-effective path to a high-quality payment card program configured to meet their specific requirements. For more information about Endpoint Payment Solutions, visit www.endpointps.com.

ABOUT MJC PARTNERS

MJC Partners, LLC is a leading Los Angeles-based boutique investment banking and advisory firm providing a full range of strategic, transactional, and valuation-related services to clients across multiple industry groups with a focus on financial services. For more information about MJC Partners, visit www.mjcpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006167/en/