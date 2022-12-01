The Global Superfood Market value is predicted to hit USD 226.4 billion by 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Product Description:
The global superfood market size was valued at USD 161.11 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 226.4 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
Read Full Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/superfood-market
The superfood is for food claimed to confer health benefits resulting from an exceptional nutrient density. The term is not commonly used by experts, dietitians, and nutrition scientists, most of whom dispute that particular food have the health benefits claimed by their advocates. The superfoods as part of daily nutritional intake are great but only when consuming a healthy balanced diet overall. Eat a super diet rather than concentrate on individual foods. The superfood is high in antioxidants and flavonoids help prevent coronary heart disease and cancer as well as improve immunity and decreases inflammation.
Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the superfood market. The increasing consumer preference for healthy and nutritious food products is driving the market’s revenue. The rising vegan population and rapid urbanization in developing countries are excepted to drive market growth. The increasing extensive use of superfoods, such as avocado, berries, and baobab seeds and fruits, as ingredients in value-added products, such as superfood powder and superfood packaged snacks is excepted to drive the market growth. The rising food innovations and changing lifestyles drive market growth. The growing demand for clean labels and naturally derived products is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing incorporation of superfoods in dietary supplements to drive market growth.
Restraints:
The high cost of raw materials is the major factor to restraint market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Superfood Market - By Product:
• Fruits
• Vegetables
• Grains & Cereals
• Herbs & Roots
• Others
Based on the product: The Fruits segment was recorded as the largest market share in the superfood market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Superfood Market - By Application:
• Beverages
• Bakery & Confectionary
• Snacks
• Others
Based on the application: The Beverages sector held the largest share of the superfood market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Superfood Market - By Distribution Channel:
• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Sales Channel
Based on the distribution channel: The Specialty Stores segment held the largest share market in the superfood market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Request for sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/superfood-market/request-sample
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the superfood market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the superfood market and the increasing popularity of products with high nutritional content and reduced calorie level and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market growth. The increasing focus on research and development and optimized farming practices to drive the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of superfoods. There has been rapid growth in the superfood market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the superfood market.
Latest Industry Development:
• February 2022- the mission-driven maker of products featuring moringa, Kuli, has announced its plans to launch a line of gummies packed with nutrient-dense ingredients. Kuli SuperGummies will enter the market at Natural Products Expo West, scheduled during March 8-12 in Anaheim.
• In April 2020, Nestle launched casino – a solution that enables people to personalize healthy superfood drinks made from 100% natural ingredients, at home or in the office. The superfood sachets are made from ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, roots, and microalgae. They also have probiotics to help boost overall well-being. Complementary base sachets are made from dairy milk and cereals.
• In November 2021, Naturya unleashes a slice of added value and practical superfood innovations like Chia Pudding that combines ground and whole Chia seeds and real fruit powders. It helps in immunity, protects against oxidative stress, and balances cholesterol levels.
Ask For Customization @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/superfood-market/customization
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Brian Miller
Product Description:
The global superfood market size was valued at USD 161.11 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 226.4 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
Read Full Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/superfood-market
The superfood is for food claimed to confer health benefits resulting from an exceptional nutrient density. The term is not commonly used by experts, dietitians, and nutrition scientists, most of whom dispute that particular food have the health benefits claimed by their advocates. The superfoods as part of daily nutritional intake are great but only when consuming a healthy balanced diet overall. Eat a super diet rather than concentrate on individual foods. The superfood is high in antioxidants and flavonoids help prevent coronary heart disease and cancer as well as improve immunity and decreases inflammation.
Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the superfood market. The increasing consumer preference for healthy and nutritious food products is driving the market’s revenue. The rising vegan population and rapid urbanization in developing countries are excepted to drive market growth. The increasing extensive use of superfoods, such as avocado, berries, and baobab seeds and fruits, as ingredients in value-added products, such as superfood powder and superfood packaged snacks is excepted to drive the market growth. The rising food innovations and changing lifestyles drive market growth. The growing demand for clean labels and naturally derived products is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing incorporation of superfoods in dietary supplements to drive market growth.
Restraints:
The high cost of raw materials is the major factor to restraint market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Superfood Market - By Product:
• Fruits
• Vegetables
• Grains & Cereals
• Herbs & Roots
• Others
Based on the product: The Fruits segment was recorded as the largest market share in the superfood market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Superfood Market - By Application:
• Beverages
• Bakery & Confectionary
• Snacks
• Others
Based on the application: The Beverages sector held the largest share of the superfood market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Superfood Market - By Distribution Channel:
• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Sales Channel
Based on the distribution channel: The Specialty Stores segment held the largest share market in the superfood market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Request for sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/superfood-market/request-sample
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the superfood market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the superfood market and the increasing popularity of products with high nutritional content and reduced calorie level and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market growth. The increasing focus on research and development and optimized farming practices to drive the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of superfoods. There has been rapid growth in the superfood market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the superfood market.
Latest Industry Development:
• February 2022- the mission-driven maker of products featuring moringa, Kuli, has announced its plans to launch a line of gummies packed with nutrient-dense ingredients. Kuli SuperGummies will enter the market at Natural Products Expo West, scheduled during March 8-12 in Anaheim.
• In April 2020, Nestle launched casino – a solution that enables people to personalize healthy superfood drinks made from 100% natural ingredients, at home or in the office. The superfood sachets are made from ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, roots, and microalgae. They also have probiotics to help boost overall well-being. Complementary base sachets are made from dairy milk and cereals.
• In November 2021, Naturya unleashes a slice of added value and practical superfood innovations like Chia Pudding that combines ground and whole Chia seeds and real fruit powders. It helps in immunity, protects against oxidative stress, and balances cholesterol levels.
Ask For Customization @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/superfood-market/customization
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Brian Miller
Market Data Forecast
+1 888-702-9626
sales@marketdataforecast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn