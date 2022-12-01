DOH News Release: Red Hill AFFF fire suppressant spill – Nov. 30 update

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) continues to respond to a release of approximately 1,100 gallons of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), which is used as a fire suppressant, above Adit 6 at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. DOH continues to work quickly and methodically in coordination with federal regulators.

Late last night, DOH notified the Navy that DOH would require the Navy to test for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in soil and groundwater. DOH required the Navy to submit a sampling plan for approval—the plan is expected to be submitted by the Navy this evening.

There continues to be no evidence of impact to surface water or drinking water.

DOH continues to oversee soil remediation at the Red Hill facility. DOH’s on-scene coordinator was on site last night and returned to the site today to oversee work.

DOH is requiring the Navy to contact the manufacturer of the AFFF foam to identify specific PFAS components.