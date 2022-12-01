When a potential sports anthem becomes inspirational
No matter what lies in your way, keep going forward, keep rushin.”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memphis TN 12-01-22-.
— Paul Mahsahn
If sports, style, substance, and charismatic appeal could be perfectly blended together in one song, it would come out called "Keep Rushin". Produced by the legendary DJ Squeeky, written, recorded by Paul Mahsahn who is most known for the black feminist record "Ms.Jetblack", this song is a departure from the more extremely serious records the artist is known for. Possessing powerful production with a unique concept of connecting life to football, it has been hailed as a certified hit versatile enough to grab and keep peoples attention whether at sports venues, bars, or simply listening to it on radio programs, verified by the fact that it was already well received on Memphis Hot 107 fm.
The artist Paul Mahsahn has released this single as the beginning and lead single off of his upcoming album "Secluded Truth" The video will be released shortly as well. This single is guaranteed to shake things up. It is the ultimate sports party record, yet it can be applied to the spiritually conscious, or even individuals experiencing the daily realities of inner-city struggle, breeding the desire to overcome obstacles, to individuals fighting to overcome personal problems.
In summary, many claim to have music that can empower others, but this record can set parties, bars, sports venues, and the people's mentality on fire at the same time. Many say "seeing is believing". But in this case "hearing is believing". This song is also available for licensing opportunities on all formats, as well as radio opportunities. Any questions contact Paul at (901)691-9347 or email at paulmahsahn33@gmail.com. The song is available for download at Listen to Keep Rushing [Single].mp3 by Paul Mahsahn on #SoundCloud
https://soundcloud.com/user-57978532/keep-rushing-single-mp3?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=1&si=d4380806d04442629f1107b8a83135d4&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. It is also available on Amazon, itunes, as well as TikTok and Instagram.
