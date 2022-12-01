Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 4:01 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim with an unknown object and took money from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Igvet0TL3Sk

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.