Suspects Sought in an Attempt Robbery (Fear) Offense: 700 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in an Attempt Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in the 700 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:35 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded property from the victim. During the offense, one of the suspects motioned as if he had a weapon in his coat pocket. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.