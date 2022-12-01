Arrest Made in a Homicide: 600 Block of Otis Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the 600 block of Otis Place, Northwest.

At approximately 9:13 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene, officers were notified of a second adult male victim, who was located at a local hospital, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was being treated for life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the second victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result of an autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be from fungal pneumonia due to aspiration following a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Cameron Clemons, of Northwest, DC.

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Anthony Lewis, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

