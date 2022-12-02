Smart Oven Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.9% Respectively During the period 2022-2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) through various home automation systems and home appliances is driving the growth of the smart oven market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Oven Market size is anticipated to surpass $1.95 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) through various home automation systems and home appliances is driving the growth of the smart oven market. Furthermore, advancements in Wi-Fi connectivity features, as well as LED and liquid crystal display systems, have fueled the worldwide smart oven market growth. Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and automatic meter reading are two of the technologies driving the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17113

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Smart Oven Market highlights the following areas –

• In 2021, Residential Segment accounted for the largest segment of the Smart Oven market. The residential segment is growing as urbanization has spurred the demand for residential projects and has provided a large impetus to the use of inbuilt appliances in modern kitchens. In the case of the residential application category, the major driver is people's changing lifestyles and food consumption choices, with more consumers gravitating toward ready-to-eat and frozen food goods.

• APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Traditional cooking equipment remains a popular choice for a huge portion of the people in Asia's developed regions. The microwave oven market in the Asia Pacific has significant growth opportunities, as the majority of sales are likely to come from customers purchasing microwaves for the first time.

• Smart ovens provide better control by allowing customers to remotely modify the temperature and cooking settings. They also have more cooking modes and cycle settings, ranging from warming frozen dishes to baking and roasting.

• The dominance of conventional cooking equipment globally is one of the primary issues limiting the growth of the smart oven market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - Smart Oven Market has been segmented into Single Function and Multiple Function. The Multiple function segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. A multifunction oven features numerous heating elements and a variety of cooking processes, providing more control over how food is cooked.

• By Application - Smart Oven Market has been segmented into Residential, Commercial. The Residential segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Over the last few years, smart ovens have grown in popularity as an alternative to traditional ovens. A smart oven is an oven that has been programmed to connect to other smart appliances in order to make cooking quick, easy, and convenient.

• By Geography - Smart Oven Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW. APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Traditional cooking equipment remains a popular choice for a huge portion of the people in Asia's developed regions.

Click on the following link to buy the Smart Oven Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17113

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Smart Oven Industry are -

1. LG Corporation (LG Electronics)

2. Whirlpool Corporation

3. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

4. Panasonic Corporation

5. Sharp Corporation

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17113/smart-oven-market.html

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Smart Kitchen Appliances Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Smart-Kitchen-Appliances-Market-Research-505971

B. Smart Energy Devices Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15256/smart-energy-devices-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062