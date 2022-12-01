Panacea Wins at 2022 International Business Awards for Startup of the Year
Panacea® Awarded Bronze Stevie Award for Disruptive Technologies In Physical and Emotional Health and Wellbeing.
Research Worldwide corroborates her theorems. I am pleased to continue watching what could prove to be among the most important discoveries in the history of medicine.””WOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea®, a global organization delivering innovative solutions for physical and emotional health and wellbeing, today announced that it has been recognized for its disruptive technologies serving health of humanity, winning a Bronze Stevie Award for Startup of the Year, in the Consumer Services category.
Nicknamed the Stevie’s for the Greek word for “crowned,” the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, in it’s 19th year, honors women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, from over 27 nations. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.
“Understanding that the United States CDC reports 60% of adults have a chronic illness or disease diagnosis, and 40% have two or more, we are grateful to be embraced for our passion and purpose in physical and emotional health, and are excited to consider what the future of health looks like through the lens of Panacea’s disruptive impact. I wish sincere congratulations to the other winners in our category, who have so clearly demonstrated dedication and hard work to their organizations, said Alicia Kali, Panacea's Founder, CEO and Chief Scientist.”
Panacea® technology delivers the unifying biological framework for the seamless evolution of physical and emotional health and wellbeing for humanity, backed by over three decades of understanding biological, physiological, environmental, and energetic responses to various stressors in the brain and biochemical center of health in humans, animals, and plants. Panacea® innovation is focused on regeneration, called neurogenesis, in the brain and biochemical center of health, known as the central, sympathetic, and autonomic nervous systems. Our purpose goes beyond "treatment" of injury, illness, and disease, due to our focus on neurogenesis and prevention, delivering prevention and neuroregenerative outcomes across numerous scientific and medical disciplines, and has been developed with the sensitive patient at the forefront of our research and development efforts. We understand that if we can deliver effective outcomes in those that are most sensitive, we are much more likely to do so in those that are not.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie’s recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About Panacea®
The Panacea® vision includes, Panacea Biomed®, delivering nutritional support of the brain and biochemical center of health, empowering the microbiome beyond current methods to enhance physical and emotional wellbeing. Panacea NeuroGen®, pharmaceutical neuroregenerative biologics for some of today’s most troubling diagnoses and injuries, including a non-opioid pain pill, neurodegenerative brain diseases such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s, stroke, concussion, CTE, long Covid, and mental health concerns. And Panacea Pre-Sci®, diagnosing disease states and pre-disease states, allowing a path to recovery by neurogenesis through Panacea innovations. Further Information at: www.Panacea-YOUAreTheReason.com
Link to CDC data: https://www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/resources/infographic/chronic-diseases.htm
