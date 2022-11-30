Condolence Messages from Singapore Leaders on the Passing of Former President of the People's Republic of China Mr Jiang Zemin

President Halimah Yacob has written to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) President Xi Jinping, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to PRC Premier Li Keqiang to convey their condolences on the passing of former PRC President Mr Jiang Zemin. The texts of the letters are appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 DECEMBER 2022

Letter from President Halimah Yacob

30 November 2022

His Excellency Xi Jinping

President

People’s Republic of China

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey my deepest condolences to the people of the People’s Republic of China on the passing of former President Jiang Zemin.

President Jiang was a distinguished statesman who, through sustained economic reforms, led China on a period of rapid growth and development, and significantly raised the standard of living in China.

Building on the strong foundations of Singapore-China relations laid by the previous generation of leaders, President Jiang continued to deepen the friendship and people-to-people ties between our two countries. The close and enduring partnership between Singapore and China today bears testament to the key role he had played and the efforts of successive generations of leaders to strengthen bilateral ties.

President Jiang will be remembered for his service and dedication to his country. Our thoughts are with the people of China during this period of bereavement.

Yours sincerely,

HALIMAH YACOB

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

30 November 2022

Dear Premier Li,

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of former President Jiang Zemin.

President Jiang led China during a crucial phase of its development. His steady leadership, and resolute implementation of reform and opening up, were crucial in guiding China’s integration into the global economy and its emergence on the world stage.

In 2001, under President Jiang, China joined the World Trade Organisation. This strategic move helped China to push through difficult domestic reforms and fostered its dramatic growth and modernisation, to the immense benefit of both China and its economic partners, including Singapore.

President Jiang met Singapore’s former Prime Ministers Mr Lee Kuan Yew and Mr Goh Chok Tong on many occasions, and extended them warm hospitality during their visits to China. When he made a State Visit to Singapore in 1994, I had the privilege of being his Minister-in-Attendance.

President Jiang contributed greatly to expanding our bilateral relations, particularly our first Government-to-Government project, the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP). His personal support for the project at the highest level enabled the SIP to overcome initial challenges to become a successful and enduring symbol of the friendship and cooperation between our two countries.

Singapore’s relations with China have continued to prosper under President Jiang’s successors. His was a lasting contribution which we have consolidated and built upon. President Jiang will long be warmly remembered as an honoured friend of Singapore.

Yours sincerely,

Lee Hsien Loong

His Excellency Li Keqiang

Premier of the State Council

People’s Republic of China