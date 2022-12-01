CBP Seizes Fentanyl and Methamphetamine at Presidio Port

PRESIDIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of Presidio, Presidio, Texas intercepted 32 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of fentanyl in a single failed smuggling attempt.

Fentanyl seized at Presidio port.

“CBP officers working at Presidio remain focused and vigilant in their efforts to stop the flow of drugs at the border,” said CBP Presidio Acting Port Director Ronnie Raulston. “This is a sizeable amount of two very dangerous drugs that will not reach their intended destination.”

The interception occurred on Nov. 23, when a pickup truck arrived at the Port of Presidio from Mexico. A CBP officer conducting primary inspections referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection including screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive x-ray scan. A thorough search of the vehicle was conducted leading CBP officers to locate multiple bundles containing 32.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.64 pounds of fentanyl. The driver was a 55-year-old male, Mexican citizen.

Methamphetamine seized at Presidio port.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.