CBP Officers Encounter Firearm at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Entry seized a firearm in a vehicle that was encountered at the Peace Bridge.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a 48-year-old United States citizen. The driver was destined to Canada for shopping and was inspected by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). During the CBSA inspection, the driver declared a Ruger 9mm handgun, was refused entry and escorted back to the United States for further inspection. During the CBP secondary examination, it was determined that the driver, a resident of Florida, unlawfully possessed the firearm.

Port of Buffalo, N.Y. - Peace Bridge

“CBP Officers are responsible for enforcing various Federal and State laws,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “This encounter is yet another example of how CBP successfully collaborates with our State and Local partners to keep our community safe.”

The driver was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers. After processing, the firearm and driver were turned over to the New York State Police to face felony weapons possession charges.

