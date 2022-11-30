PEI Home Heating program increases funding and is available year-round

CANADA, November 30 - The Province, in partnership with the Salvation Army, is offering financial support to Islanders who need help paying for their home heating costs.

The PEI Home Heating program is open for applications to eligible Islanders and will now operate on a year-round basis. Starting on December 1, the PEI Home Heating Program benefit will be increased by $200 per household increasing eligibility up to $1,200.

“No one should be in a position where they have to choose between heating their homes or to go without a basic need. With oil and other costs continuing to rise, this financial assistance is intended to ease the burden on families, seniors and individuals who need it most.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Matthew MacKay

“The Salvation Army’s work is rooted in community,” said Lieutenant John Burton, leader of The Salvation Army in Charlottetown, “and there has been a noticeable increased level of anxiety among clients regarding rising home heating costs. The Salvation Army is privileged to partner with the government in giving hope to families and individuals across Prince Edward Island to help fulfill this basic need.”

Thresholds have been increased by $10,000 for individuals and $15,000 for families or households. The program will support households for fuel costs for the 2022 and 2023 calendar year for PEI residents who:

have an individual annual income of $45,000 or less;

have a family income of $60,000 or less;

pay for their own heating costs.

