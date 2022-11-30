Government invests in social and transitional housing for Islanders

CANADA, November 30 - Additional social housing and transitional housing units will create more options for seniors and individuals in PEI.

The Province is investing in a 39-unit modular seniors complex on Lefurgy Avenue in Summerside to support seniors on the social housing registry. This will be in addition to the 31-unit family housing complex also planned for the site.

Government will also invest in building 13 additional transitional housing units at the Smith Lodge site on 35 Weymouth Street in Charlottetown. These units will be a part of a transitional supportive housing facility for Islanders that are looking to move from a shelter system to more stable housing environment. These units will complement Park Street Emergency Shelter and help to reduce pressure on overnight emergency shelter systems.

“We’ve had great success in some of our first modular builds in PEI and I’m excited to bring another build, this time to the Summerside area, which will bring 70 units to the area once the builds are complete. Another 13 transitional housing units at the site of Smith Lodge will create more options for stable living environments for those transitioning out of emergency shelters or experiencing homelessness.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Matthew MacKay

For individuals looking for assistance with finding affordable housing, including applying for a social housing or a mobile rental voucher, visit Housing Assistance or email housing@gov.pe.ca or call 1-877-368-5770.

