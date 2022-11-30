Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,217 in the last 365 days.

Province helps community centres reach net zero goals

CANADA, November 30 - Island community centres can now access additional funding to upgrade their facilities with heat pumps.

Through the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action’s Heat Pumps for Community Spaces project and the Community Revitalization Program of the Department of Fisheries and Communities, these gathering places across the Island will be able to access up to $20,000 towards the purchase and installation of heat pumps.

“Community halls are at the heart of our communities. It’s where Islanders of all ages come together to socialize and celebrate one another. Combining our two departments’ programs to offer this funding to electrify these important spaces makes good sense.”

- Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox

“Government is working to make it easy for Islanders to invest in the energy efficiency of their communities and contribute to the province’s net zero goals. With rising fuel costs and the continuing impact of carbon emissions, helping Island communities move away from fossil fuels is the right thing to do,” added Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers.

Together, both departments are investing $800,000 to support Island community centres reach the provincial goal of net zero by 2040.

Media contact:
Vicki Tse
Department of Fisheries and Communities
vickitse@gov.pe.ca 
Katie MacDonald
Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action 
katiemacdonald@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Province helps community centres reach net zero goals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.