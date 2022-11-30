Province helps community centres reach net zero goals

CANADA, November 30 - Island community centres can now access additional funding to upgrade their facilities with heat pumps.

Through the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action’s Heat Pumps for Community Spaces project and the Community Revitalization Program of the Department of Fisheries and Communities, these gathering places across the Island will be able to access up to $20,000 towards the purchase and installation of heat pumps.

“Community halls are at the heart of our communities. It’s where Islanders of all ages come together to socialize and celebrate one another. Combining our two departments’ programs to offer this funding to electrify these important spaces makes good sense.” - Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox

“Government is working to make it easy for Islanders to invest in the energy efficiency of their communities and contribute to the province’s net zero goals. With rising fuel costs and the continuing impact of carbon emissions, helping Island communities move away from fossil fuels is the right thing to do,” added Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers.

Together, both departments are investing $800,000 to support Island community centres reach the provincial goal of net zero by 2040.

