CBP Officers Seize $8.3 Million in Methamphetamine at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled over $8,300,000 in street value.

“Methamphetamine is a controlling and highly addictive chemical substance that gravely affects its consumers,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry utilize their enforcement strategies to target high-risk commodities and intercept these deadly narcotics at the border.”

Buckets containing 913 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Monday, Nov. 28, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 34-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2005 International tractor hauling an empty trailer for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 913.50 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the tractor.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $8,399,905.

CBP seized the narcotics, the tractor and trailer. Both the driver and passenger were arrested. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

