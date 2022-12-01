CBP Officers Arrest Fugitive Sought for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

PRESIDIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of Presidio, Presidio, Texas apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a child.

“The primary mission of CBP is homeland security however the thorough CBP inspection process will frequently identify those who are being sought by law enforcement,” said CBP Presidio Acting Port Director Ronnie Raulston. “Stopping those being sought by law enforcement helps keep our communities safe.”

On Nov. 28, CBP officers encountered a 55-year-old male, U.S. citizen, arriving from Mexico in a vehicle. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland, Texas.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The arrest was one of 23 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last week. Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include assault, larceny, domestic abuse and dangerous drugs.