Atomi Unveils a Stylish Electric Scooter Called Atomi Alpha

We've boiled the minimalism down to its essentials and applied them on the Atomi Alpha scooter design – simple profile, pure color palette, a hint of contrasting colorful bits for more characteristics”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atomi, an electric scooter manufacturer and micro-mobility industry expert, today announced the release of Atomi Alpha. The motorized scooter has a stylish design, impressive performance, and is packed with smart technology. The competitively priced Atomi Alpha enables riders to effectively commute in style while avoiding traffic jams and high gas prices. Atomi Alpha was invented to provide an eco-friendly and flexible mode of transportation that can easily be carried around or securely locked.
The minimalistic yet stylish e-scooter comes equipped with a powerful 650W rear motor that lets riders enjoy quick acceleration and torque. With its lightweight, the 10Ah 18650 power lithium battery allows riders to enjoy the daily commute or a long journey with a range of up to 25 miles on a single charge. In addition, Alpha features a nicely hidden rear suspension that maintains the e-scooter's elegant look but still makes it good enough to handle potholes and uneven terrain easily.
Atomi Alpha also comes with industry-standard nine-inch wheels made of puncture-proof tubeless tires. The innovative e-scooter does not ever get a flat tire as it lacks innertubes. In addition, e-scooter enthusiasts can adjust the tire pressure. Lower tire pressure means riders experience improved comfort, traction, and rolling performance on rough surfaces. Atomi leads with safety first – the Alpha scooter has LED front light, blinking brake tail light, and indicator lights on both sides. The scooter also has four reflectors that make night riders even more visible and comes with a high-res LCD that ensures all relevant information is displayed clearly and vividly during the ride. Riders can take advantage of three-speed modes and cruise control.
Alpha allows users to refine and customize the riding experience with an app available on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. The Atomi app offers access to riding records, battery level, and navigation. It also provides control of ambient light settings and app locking. Even though the overall light features have been applied vastly with minimalism in mind, the light bars on Alpha can be quickly brought to life as riders can customize the color patterns using a smartphone. And for the riders who want to chain the scooter while afar from it, the scooter comes with a built-in combination lock saving riders the need to carry heavy and bulky locks. In addition, the patented automated folding mechanism ensures the e-scooter is easy to carry around.
"We have boiled the minimalism down to its essentials and applied them on the Atomi Alpha scooter design – simple profile, pure color palette, a hint of contrasting colorful bits for more characteristics, and lots of light," said Carol Young, co-founder of Atomi. "The result looks subtle, sophisticated, and a bit futuristic. Atomi Alpha offers all the key features riders need most. We are delighted with the Atomi Alpha's sleek look and durable performance balance."
Atomi Alpha comes in three colors - Winter White, Slate Black, and Pine Green. The electric scooter manufacturer offers free next-business-day shipping with delivery in 5-8 business days. Atomi also accepts returns on unused scooters within 14 days of delivery and provides a 12-month warranty. The electric scooter startup also has a dedicated customer service team in the USA ready to help consumers get the most out of their Atomi products. Atomi Alpha's MSRP is $649.99, and it is well-stocked in time for the holidays. The product is available on Amazon and Atomi's official webpage, and will soon be available on other US retailers.
