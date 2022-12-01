Cabot Corporation Executives to Participate at the Deutsche Bank Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference

Cabot Corporation CBT announced today that it will participate in Deutsche Bank's 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Sean Keohane, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Patricia Hubbard, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference. In addition, Cabot will join other industry leaders in a panel discussion on "Battery Chemistry & Innovation" from 11:30am – 11:50am ET.

Additional investor materials are available through the investor relations section of Cabot's website http://investor.cabot-corp.com.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation CBT is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), particularly under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

