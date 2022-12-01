EarlyBirds Can Help with the Development of Carbon Capture Solutions

Forde, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, has developed an open innovation ecosystem platform with services that provides a way for early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to meet and work together to discover ways to hasten technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to point out that they can help with the development of carbon capture solutions. Carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) is a new technology that involves the capture of carbon emissions from both man-made and natural sources. The emissions are then transported somewhere else and then stored with the result that carbon emissions and greenhouse gases are reduced. Companies and various organisations can engage with EarlyBirds by becoming early adopters. More about this can gleaned from https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

CCUS can be accomplished through geological, biological, and technological solutions. Geological solutions typically involve storing underground the carbon emissions from man-made sources. Biological solutions usually involve storing the carbon captured in the soil, vegetation, and in the ocean. Technological solutions involve recycling the carbon captured through innovative engineering and scientific techniques.

Experts estimate that carbon capture would be able to account for 14 percent of the reduction of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions as projected for 2050. This is regarded as a practical way for deep decarbonization because it can be used to minimize carbon emissions from huge stationary sources, such as industrial plants and power stations. This necessitates the use of a new, circular business model that starts with decreasing emissions using cutting edge technology to boost operational efficiency. Reduction is achieved by reusing and recycling the carbon dioxide with technologies and partnerships that utilise the captured carbon to improve current products and make new zero-emissions and low-carbon emissions products.

Currently, there are around 35 facilities that apply CCUS in their industrial processes, power generation, and fuel transformation, according to the International Energy Agency. Unfortunately, these efforts have been behind projections in the past, although momentum has been building up in recent years. Nevertheless, the deployment of CCUS is still significantly lower than what is needed for the targeted net zero emissions.

Fortunately, EarlyBirds can help businesses and organisations speed up their adoption and application of CCUS technology. They propose to be the ideal partner for both private and public entities in their plans to implement carbon capture solutions. They can help with the development of innovation maps based on a particular business or technical themes and sub-themes that can be continuously adjusted to comply with the specific requirements of any business.

The EarlyBirds approach allows businesses to come in contact with innovators, whether they are start-ups, scale-up, or mature organisations. Innovators also get to benefit from EarlyBirds because it allows to come in contact with early adopters who can become customers of their innovative solutions and products, thus providing them with a revenue pipeline. EarlyBirds can help innovators bring their inventions to the marketplace by connecting them with early adopters. Innovator companies who are interested in joining EarlyBirds can do so by joining through their website at https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has two key programs. One is the Explorer program that can help in speeding up the technological innovation process for the whole organisation as a service. The Explorer program has a number of important features, including: quarterly and monthly innovation days; a nominated SME for the business; regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a platform enterprise license; and a focus on specific types of innovation. The second program is the Challenger, which has been designed for organisations that prefer to focus on just one particular problem or challenge at a time.

Those who would like to know more about Early Birds and how they can be of assistance to organisations with regards to carbon capture solutions can check out the EarlyBirds website.

