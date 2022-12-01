Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Board of Directors elects Chair, Vice Chair

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Board of Directors ("the Board") has elected Karen F. Gregerson as Chair of the Board and Robert M. Fisher as Vice Chair of the Board, each for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and ending Dec. 31, 2024.



Since 2016, Karen Gregerson has been President and CEO of The Farmers Bank in Frankfort, Ind. She also is the President of the Farmers Bancorp, the bank's holding company. Gregerson previously served as Senior Vice President and CFO of STAR Financial Bank in Fort Wayne, Ind. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., and a master's degree in organizational leadership from Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Ind. She has served on the Board since 2013, and as Board Vice Chair from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022.

Gregerson succeeds Dan Moore, chair of the Home Bank in Martinsville, Ind., who has served as Board Chair since Jan. 1, 2019, and concludes his term Dec. 31, 2022.

Since 2005, Robert Fisher has served as the President and Vice Chair of Lake-Osceola State Bank in Baldwin, Mich. He also is the President and Secretary of Lake Financial Holding Company, the bank's holding company. Fisher graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Leadership from Baker College in Owosso, Mich., and has completed advanced studies in management, finance and strategic planning at Wayne State University in Detroit. Fisher has served on the Board since 2019, and was recently re-elected to his second term beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Fisher succeeds Gregerson, whose term as vice chair concludes on Dec. 31, 2022.

Both were elected during the Board's Nov. 18, 2022, meeting in Indianapolis.

More information:

Corporate Communications contact: Scott Thien, Sr. Internal Communications Lead, sthien@fhlbi.com
FHLBank Indianapolis Board contact: Lyndsay Miller, Assistant General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, lmiller@fhlbi.com

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to ensure access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., the FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn and Twitter (@FHLBankIndy).