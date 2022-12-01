JKS Resources Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering and Lists on CSE

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - JKS RESOURCES INC. JKS ("JKS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it successfully completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 6,500,000 common shares (the "Shares") of JKS at a price of $0.10 per Share for total gross proceeds of $650,000 (the "Proceeds").

The Shares were listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") effective November 29, 2022 and are expected to commencing trading on the CSE on December 1, 2022, under the trading symbol "JKS".

Research Capital Corporation acted as agent (the "Agent") for the IPO, pursuant to the agency agreement dated August 31, 2022. JKS paid to the Agent a cash commission equal to 10% of the Proceeds and granted the Agent non-transferable options entitling the Agent to purchase a total of 650,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share until November 30, 2024. In connection with the IPO, the Agent also received a corporate finance fee of $35,000 plus GST.

The net proceeds of the IPO will be used by JKS to make payments pursuant to the option agreement dated January 8, 2021, as amended February 5, 2021 and November 9, 2021, regarding the Sowchea Property, to carry out exploration of gold and other mineral properties on the Sowchea Property and for general working capital purposes.

About JKS Resources Inc.

JKS is engaged in the business of exploration of gold focused mineral properties. JKS holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sowchea Property, subject to a 1% gross over-riding royalty interest in the revenue from the sale of production (the "GORR"). JKS has the right to purchase half of the GORR for $1,000,000 at any time. The Sowchea Property consists of three mineral claims covering approximately 2,280 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division of Central British Columbia.

