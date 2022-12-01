Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023
Revenue sets new record while SaaS revenue up 34% year-over-year
MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Second Quarter Highlights:
- SaaS revenue increased by 34% to $8.8 million, up from $6.6 million in Q2 2022.
- SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) decreased by 31% to $2.8 million, compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
- SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPOi) increased by 51% to $109.5 million at October 31, 2022, up from $72.7 million at the same time last year.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at October 31, 2022 was up 25% to $71.2 million compared to $56.9 million at October 31, 2021.
- Professional services revenue was up 4% to $13.5 million compared to $13.1 million in Q2 last year.
- Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $31.5 million, 9% higher than $28.8 million reported for Q2 last year, while total revenue reached a record $38.1 million.
- Gross margin was 44% compared to 45% in the same period in fiscal 2022.
- Total gross profit increased to $16.7 million, up 7% from $15.5 million in Q2 last year.
- Operating expenses increased to $15.6 million, higher by $1.7 million or 13% compared to $13.9 million in Q2 last year.
- Profit from operations was $1 million, down from $1.6 million in Q2 last year.
- Net profit was $0.7 million or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis for both Q2 2023 and Q2 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.8 million, down 13% compared to $3.2 million reported in Q2 last year.
"We continue to see great traction across our vertical markets in the quarter with seven new logo wins as well as solid base account activity including another hospital network migration. Among the new logo wins, we added two new hospital networks, as well as North American and international logos in our converging complex distribution market." said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "In spite of challenging general economic conditions in the near term, we continue to see robust pipeline activity and strong demand. In light of this opportunity, we continue to invest to drive organic growth."
Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We are pleased with our Q2 performance, a record revenue quarter led by 34% SaaS revenue growth. We also crossed an important milestone this quarter in that our SaaS revenue now represents more than 50% of all our recurring revenue, and we are seeing the momentum continue with year-to-date SaaS bookings up by 30%."
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months
ended
|
Six months
ended
|
Trailing 12 months
ended
|
Results from operations
|
|
October
|
|
October
|
|
October
|
|
October
|
|
October
|
|
October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
38,111
|
$
|
34,269
|
$
|
72,315
|
$
|
67,501
|
$
|
142,014
|
$
|
131,817
|
Total Revenue Excluding Hardware
|
|
31,490
|
|
28,823
|
|
61,849
|
|
56,279
|
|
120,043
|
|
110,178
|
SaaS Revenue, Maintenance and
|
|
16,896
|
|
14,765
|
|
33,165
|
|
28,744
|
|
64,048
|
|
55,938
|
Professional Services Revenue
|
|
13,539
|
|
13,076
|
|
27,170
|
|
26,202
|
|
53,008
|
|
50,691
|
Gross Profit
|
|
16,679
|
|
15,518
|
|
31,437
|
|
29,947
|
|
61,800
|
|
61,077
|
Gross Margin %
|
|
44 %
|
|
45 %
|
|
43 %
|
|
44 %
|
|
44 %
|
|
46 %
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
15,631
|
|
13,891
|
|
30,299
|
|
27,232
|
|
58,001
|
|
53,101
|
Op. Ex. As % of Revenue
|
|
41 %
|
|
41 %
|
|
42 %
|
|
40 %
|
|
41 %
|
|
40 %
|
Profit from Operations
|
|
1,048
|
|
1,627
|
|
1,138
|
|
2,715
|
|
3,799
|
|
7,976
|
Adjusted EBITDAii
|
|
2,777
|
|
3,206
|
|
4,261
|
|
5,662
|
|
8,729
|
|
13,543
|
EPS basic
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
0.34
|
EPS diluted
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
License Booking
|
|
1,006
|
|
1,061
|
|
1,255
|
|
1,347
|
|
2,310
|
|
3,270
|
SaaS ARR Bookings
|
|
2,796
|
|
4,050
|
|
6,704
|
|
5,149
|
|
13,476
|
|
9,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Recurring Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71,198
|
|
56,939
|
SaaS RPO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109,534
|
|
72,673
|
Professional Services Backlog
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,869
|
|
33,124
Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2023:
- SaaS revenue increased by 37% to $16.8 million, up from $12.2 million the same period of fiscal 2022.
- SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) increased to $6.7 million, 30% higher from $5.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
- Professional services revenue was up 4% to $27.2 million compared to $26.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
- Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $61.8 million, 10% higher than $56.3 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2022.
- Gross margin was 43% compared to 44% in the same period of fiscal 2022.
- Total gross profit increased to $31.4 million, up 5% from $29.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
- Operating expenses increased to $30.3 million, higher by $3.1 million or 11% compared to $27.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
- Profit from operations was $1.1 million, down from $2.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
- Net profit was $755 thousand or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to a net profit of $952 thousand or $0.06 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDAii was $4.3 million, down 25% compared to $5.7 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2022.
On November 30, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, increasing the quarterly dividend from $0.07 per share. The dividend is to be paid on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.
i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2023 Financial Statements.
ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2023 Financial Statements.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call
Date: December 1, 2022
Time: 8:30am EDT
Phone number: (877) 521-4127 or (416) 641-6662
The call can be replayed until December 8, 2022 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 22022988)
About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2022. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.
The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.
The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.
|
|
Three months
ended October 31,
|
Six months
ended October 31,
|
Trailing 12 months
ended October 31,
|
(in thousands of CAD)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
$
|
715
|
$
|
708
|
$
|
755
|
$
|
952
|
$
|
4,281
|
$
|
4,819
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets
|
|
429
|
|
553
|
|
859
|
|
1,096
|
|
1,925
|
|
2,217
|
Amortization of deferred development costs
|
|
114
|
|
69
|
|
216
|
|
123
|
|
383
|
|
231
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
394
|
|
411
|
|
790
|
|
822
|
|
1,580
|
|
1,651
|
Interest expense
|
|
178
|
|
145
|
|
297
|
|
306
|
|
613
|
|
622
|
Interest income
|
|
(150)
|
|
(40)
|
|
(254)
|
|
(80)
|
|
(648)
|
|
(141)
|
Income taxes
|
|
389
|
|
791
|
|
414
|
|
1,520
|
|
(160)
|
|
2,719
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
2,069
|
$
|
2,637
|
$
|
3,077
|
$
|
4,739
|
$
|
7,974
|
$
|
12,118
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
708
|
|
569
|
|
1,184
|
|
923
|
|
1,945
|
|
1,425
|
Gain on remeasurement of lease liability
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(573)
|
|
-
|
Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(617)
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDAii
|
$
|
2,777
|
$
|
3,206
|
$
|
4,261
|
$
|
5,662
|
$
|
8,729
|
$
|
13,543
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note
|
October 31,
2022
|
April 30,
2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
21,331
|
$
|
23,004
|
Short-term investments
|
3
|
|
20,456
|
|
20,239
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
21,370
|
|
16,962
|
Work in progress
|
|
|
1,651
|
|
1,579
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
718
|
|
234
|
Tax credits
|
|
|
7,912
|
|
5,224
|
Inventory
|
|
|
949
|
|
806
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
6,574
|
|
6,392
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
80,961
|
|
74,440
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other long-term receivables
|
|
|
179
|
|
192
|
Tax credits
|
|
|
4,083
|
|
3,782
|
Property and equipment
|
|
|
1,775
|
|
2,064
|
Right-of-use assets
|
4
|
|
4,421
|
|
4,547
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
5
|
|
3,507
|
|
3,177
|
Deferred development costs
|
|
|
2,121
|
|
1,870
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
|
9,502
|
|
10,301
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
16,856
|
|
16,863
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
8,613
|
|
8,608
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
51,057
|
|
51,404
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
132,018
|
$
|
125,844
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
$
|
19,963
|
$
|
16,971
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
30,343
|
|
24,689
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
6
|
|
1,200
|
|
1,200
|
Lease obligations
|
7
|
|
660
|
|
662
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
52,166
|
|
43,522
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
6
|
|
6,600
|
|
7,200
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
1,258
|
Lease obligations
|
7
|
|
4,975
|
|
5,181
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
12,832
|
|
13,639
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
64,998
|
$
|
57,161
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
8
|
$
|
44,094
|
$
|
43,973
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
|
14,336
|
|
13,176
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
11,685
|
|
12,968
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
12
|
|
(3,095)
|
|
(1,434)
|
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|
|
|
67,020
|
|
68,683
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
132,018
|
$
|
125,844
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
October 31,
|
Six Months Ended
October 31,
|
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SaaS
|
|
$
|
8,798
|
$
|
6,565
|
$
|
16,799
|
$
|
12,218
|
Maintenance and Support
|
|
|
8,098
|
|
8,200
|
|
16,366
|
|
16,526
|
Professional Services
|
|
|
13,539
|
|
13,076
|
|
27,170
|
|
26,202
|
License
|
|
|
1,055
|
|
982
|
|
1,514
|
|
1,333
|
Hardware
|
|
|
6,621
|
|
5,446
|
|
10,466
|
|
11,222
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
38,111
|
|
34,269
|
|
72,315
|
|
67,501
|
Cost of revenue
|
10
|
|
21,432
|
|
18,751
|
|
40,878
|
|
37,554
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
16,679
|
|
15,518
|
|
31,437
|
|
29,947
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
6,703
|
|
6,022
|
|
12,953
|
|
11,704
|
General and administration
|
|
|
3,072
|
|
2,801
|
|
5,806
|
|
5,660
|
Research and development, net of tax credits
|
|
|
5,856
|
|
5,068
|
|
11,540
|
|
9,868
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
15,631
|
|
13,891
|
|
30,299
|
|
27,232
|
Profit from operations
|
|
|
1,048
|
|
1,627
|
|
1,138
|
|
2,715
|
Net finance (income) costs
|
11
|
|
(56)
|
|
128
|
|
(31)
|
|
243
|
Profit before income taxes
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
1,499
|
|
1,169
|
|
2,472
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
389
|
|
791
|
|
414
|
|
1,520
|
Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company
|
|
$
|
715
|
$
|
708
|
$
|
755
|
$
|
952
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges
|
12
|
|
(2,007)
|
|
233
|
|
(1,853)
|
|
(125)
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
12
|
|
496
|
|
(452)
|
|
192
|
|
(485)
|
Comprehensive (loss) profit, attributable to the owners of the Company
|
|
$
|
(796)
|
$
|
489
|
$
|
(906)
|
$
|
342
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
8
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.07
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
8
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.06
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
October 31,
|
Six Months Ended
October 31,
|
|
Note
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
|
$
|
715
|
$
|
708
|
$
|
755
|
$
|
952
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets
|
|
|
429
|
|
553
|
|
859
|
|
1,096
|
Amortization of deferred development costs
|
|
|
114
|
|
69
|
|
216
|
|
123
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
|
394
|
|
411
|
|
790
|
|
822
|
Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
11
|
|
(56)
|
|
128
|
|
(31)
|
|
243
|
Unrealized foreign exchange and other
|
|
|
1,063
|
|
(333)
|
|
691
|
|
928
|
Non-refundable tax credits
|
|
|
(439)
|
|
(366)
|
|
(860)
|
|
(732)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
8
|
|
708
|
|
569
|
|
1,184
|
|
923
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
305
|
|
680
|
|
330
|
|
1,373
|
Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash
|
|
|
3,233
|
|
2,419
|
|
3,934
|
|
5,728
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(3,847)
|
|
(223)
|
|
(4,390)
|
|
(2,715)
|
Work in progress
|
|
|
883
|
|
(1,275)
|
|
(71)
|
|
(1,822)
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
105
|
|
106
|
|
(230)
|
|
72
|
Tax credits
|
|
|
(1,081)
|
|
(911)
|
|
(2,129)
|
|
(1,821)
|
Inventory
|
|
|
112
|
|
(53)
|
|
(143)
|
|
(65)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
380
|
|
(443)
|
|
(182)
|
|
(908)
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
|
|
(77)
|
|
(226)
|
|
(330)
|
|
(98)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
2,931
|
|
(750)
|
|
(81)
|
|
(4,683)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
4,415
|
|
2,000
|
|
5,653
|
|
1,941
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations
|
|
|
3,821
|
|
(1,775)
|
|
(1,903)
|
|
(10,099)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
7,054
|
|
644
|
|
2,031
|
|
(4,371)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|
(300)
|
|
(304)
|
|
(600)
|
|
(616)
|
Payment of lease obligations
|
7
|
|
(178)
|
|
(224)
|
|
(422)
|
|
(455)
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
|
(2,038)
|
|
(1,889)
|
|
(2,038)
|
|
(1,889)
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
(178)
|
|
(145)
|
|
(297)
|
|
(306)
|
Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options
|
|
|
35
|
|
1,020
|
|
97
|
|
1,020
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(2,659)
|
|
(1,542)
|
|
(3,260)
|
|
(2,246)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest received
|
11
|
|
150
|
|
40
|
|
254
|
|
80
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|
|
|
(171)
|
|
(304)
|
|
(231)
|
|
(534)
|
Acquisitions of other intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
(7)
|
|
-
|
|
(22)
|
Deferred development costs
|
|
|
(258)
|
|
(195)
|
|
(467)
|
|
(681)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(279)
|
|
(466)
|
|
(444)
|
|
(1,157)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
|
|
4,116
|
|
(1,364)
|
|
(1,673)
|
|
(7,774)
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
|
|
17,215
|
|
19,342
|
|
23,004
|
|
25,752
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
|
$
|
21,331
|
$
|
17,978
|
$
|
21,331
|
$
|
17,978
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six-month periods ended October 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Share capital
|
Contributed
surplus
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total
|
|
Note
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, May 1, 2022
|
|
14,562,895
|
$
|
43,973
|
$
|
13,176
|
$
|
(1,434)
|
$
|
12,968
|
$
|
68,683
|
Net profit
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
755
|
|
755
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges
|
12
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,853)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,853)
|
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
192
|
|
-
|
|
192
|
Total comprehensive loss income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,661)
|
|
755
|
|
(906)
|
Stock-based Compensation
|
8
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,184
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,184
|
Dividends to equity owners
|
8
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,038)
|
|
(2,038)
|
Share options exercised
|
8
|
5,999
|
|
121
|
|
(24)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
97
|
Total transactions with owners of the Company
|
|
5,999
|
|
121
|
|
1,160
|
|
-
|
|
(2,038)
|
|
(757)
|
Balance, October 31, 2022
|
|
14,568,894
|
$
|
44,094
|
$
|
14,336
|
$
|
(3,095)
|
$
|
11,685
|
$
|
67,020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, May 1, 2021
|
|
14,505,095
|
$
|
42,700
|
$
|
11,745
|
$
|
226
|
$
|
12,419
|
$
|
67,090
|
Net profit
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
952
|
|
952
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(125)
|
|
-
|
|
(125)
|
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(485)
|
|
-
|
|
(485)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(610)
|
|
952
|
|
342
|
Stock-based Compensation
|
8
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
923
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
923
|
Dividends to equity owners
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,889)
|
|
(1,889)
|
Share options exercised
|
8
|
57,800
|
|
1,273
|
|
(253)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,020
|
Total transactions with owners of the Company
|
|
57,800
|
$
|
1,273
|
$
|
670
|
$
|
-
|
|
(1,889)
|
$
|
54
|
Balance, October 31, 2021
|
|
14,562,895
|
$
|
43,973
|
$
|
12,415
|
$
|
(384)
|
$
|
11,482
|
$
|
67,486
