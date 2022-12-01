Pinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. PCLB today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable December 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2022. The quarterly amount is equivalent to an annualized rate of $1.00 per share.

