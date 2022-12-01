Submit Release
Southwest Airlines Co. 2022 Investor Day

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. LUV invites you to listen to a live webcast of its 2022 Investor Day. Southwest will be webcasting the presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the webcast are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, December 7, 2022


Time:

12:00 p.m. ET


Speakers:

Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Green, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer


Web Address:

https://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/  

To access the live webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu.  Access for this event begins 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-co-2022-investor-day-301690795.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

