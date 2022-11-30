People entering sports facilities of Sports Bureau are required to present negative result of rapid antigen test or nucleic acid test with 24 hour validity from 1 December

MACAU, November 30 - To cooperate with the anti-epidemic work of the Macao SAR, starting from tomorrow (1 December), all people entering sports facilities of Sports Bureau are required to present negative result of rapid antigen test of the day, or negative nucleic acid test result with 24 hour validity. In addition, individuals entering sports facilities are still required to wear masks, present "Macao Health Code", scan "Visit Record (Venue QR Code)" and check body temperature.