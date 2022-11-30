Submit Release
Transport and communications statistics for October 2022

MACAU, November 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 248,679 as at end-October 2022, up by 0.9% year-on-year; light automobiles (113,882) and heavy motorcycles (107,564) rose by 1.1% and 2.3% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in October dropped by 5.5% year-on-year to 853 (including 258 electric vehicles), with that of heavy motorcycles falling by 6.8% to 466 (110 of them were electric). From January to October 2022, new registration of motor vehicles decreased by 18.8% year-on-year to 8,276. Number of traffic accidents in October grew by 21.5% year-on-year to 1,080, with 383 persons injured. In the first ten months of 2022, there were 9,287 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 3,291 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in October soared by 155.6% year-on-year to 426,047 trips, on account of a relatively low base of comparison in October last year which resulted from the pandemic. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in October surged by 56.9% year-on-year to 3,528 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (3,438 tonnes) took up 97.4% of the total.  From January to October 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (3,055,793 trips) decreased by 6.3% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (42,379 tonnes) leapt by 77.0%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo dropped by 5.5% year-on-year to 13,437 tonnes in October; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (5,222 tonnes) fell by 44.9% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (8,215 tonnes) expanded by 73.2%.  In the first ten months of 2022, gross weight of port containerized cargo decreased by 1.1% year-on-year to 126,750 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 893 trips in October, a growth of 17.0% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo decreased by 27.9% year-on-year to 3,808 tonnes in October, of which outward cargo (3,323 tonnes) slid by 32.2% whereas inward cargo (403 tonnes) increased by 7.4%. From January to October 2022, number of arriving and departing commercial flights fell by 32.0% year-on-year to 8,044 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (42,539 tonnes) went up by 12.9%.

As at the end of October 2022, there were 93,828 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.1% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 5.2% year-on-year to 1,200,712; prepaid SIM card subscribers (280,999) dropped by 30.7% whereas postpaid subscribers (919,713) rose by 6.8%. Internet subscribers totalled 695,754 as at end-October, an increase of 4.7% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in October went up by 1.6% year-on-year to 142 million hours, and the total duration in the first ten months of 2022 grew by 1.9% to 1.40 billion hours.

