Arrangement of Outdoor Swimming Pools under Sports Bureau

MACAU, November 30 - Several outdoor public swimming pools under Sports Bureau (ID) such as Dr. Sun Yat Sen, Taipa Central Park, Cheoc Van and Hac Sa Park was closed on 31 October when the “bathing season” was over; Estoril, also known as San Fa Yuen, is closing on 30 November. During the off-season closure, ID will implement facilities and equipments maintenance at these outdoor swimming pools to enhance swimming environment for the public.

After maintenance and inspection, above-mentioned outdoor swimming pools will resume service to the public during the same bathing season next summer 2023, i.e., 1 April to 30 November for San Fa Yuen and 1 May to 31 October for Dr. Sun Yat Sen, Taipa Central Park, Cheoc Van and Hac Sa Park.

Sports Bureau will continue to improve sports facilities and relevant services of the “Public Sports Facilities Network”, encouraging residents to pursuit a healthy lifestyle through participating more in sports activities and physical exercises and to achieve public fitness values “Sports for All - Let's Exercise for a Better Health”.