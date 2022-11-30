Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for October 2022

Submit Release
MACAU, November 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 118 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in October 2022, an increase of 2 year-on-year; number of available guest rooms rose by 2.5% year-on-year to 37,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in October dropped by 3.0 percentage points year-on-year to 41.8%; the rates for 4-star hotels and 2-star hotels showed relatively large decreases of 20.0 percentage points and 18.6 percentage points respectively.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in October went up by 11.3% year-on-year to 494,000; Mainland guests (390,000) rose by 15.0% while local guests (70,000) went down by 11.1%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests shortened by 0.2 night year-on-year to 1.7 nights.

From January to October this year, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 12.0 percentage points year-on-year to 37.9%. The number of guests dipped by 22.5% year-on-year to 4,248,000, whereas their average length of stay remained stable at 1.8 nights.

In October, visitors joining local tours leapt by 324.3% year-on-year to 3,100; besides, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies surged by 65.8% to 5,900. From January to October 2022, number of local tour visitors dropped by 24.0% year-on-year to 27,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged by 74.3% to 34,000.

