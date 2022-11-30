Chief Executive expresses deep sorrow at death of country’s former president, Jiang Zemin

MACAU, November 30 - The former president of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Jiang Zemin, died in Shanghai on 30 November 2022. The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, wishes to express – in a personal capacity and in a formal manner as a representative of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government – deep sadness at the death of Mr Jiang, and to offer sincere condolences to his family.

Mr Jiang was well-recognised as a prestigious national leader; a great Marxist; a great proletarian revolutionary, politician, military strategist and diplomat; a time-tested communist warrior; a brilliant leader in relation to socialism with Chinese characteristics; the core of the third-generation central leadership of the Communist Party of China; and the main founder of the “Three Represents” thought system.

The Chief Executive said that Mr Jiang had been greatly interested in Macao’s development, and the livelihoods of Macao people, and had visited Macao twice while in office. He attended the Macao Handover Ceremony conducted by the Chinese and Portuguese governments on 20 December 1999, the most important historical moment for Macao, and a collective memory for Macao people. Mr Jiang also visited Macao in December 2000 for the celebrations of the first anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. His good-natured participation in celebratory activities and his smile made an impression on all who were present. Macao people feel deep sorrow for Mr Jiang’s passing, and will forever remember his great contributions to the country and to the people of China.