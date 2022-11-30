Individuals in key areas should take 3 NATs in 5 days between 30 November and 4 December

MACAU, November 30 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, in response to the import-related cases found in Macao over the last few days, to eliminate the risk of infection for people who have had activities in the places visited by the reported cases, and to balance the impact to the society, only NAT drive will be carried out for the individuals in the key areas, and the testing drive will start today (30 November).

1. Target groups

People who have resided, worked, dined in restaurants or stayed for more than 30 minutes in the following areas during 26-30 November: The area surrounded by: Avenida de Horta e Costa, Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, Estrada de Adolfo Loureiro, Rua da Barca, Travessa de Martinho Montenegro, Travessa da Barca, Travessa do Lago, Rua de Brás da Rosa, Travessa do Bem-Estar, Rua de Tomé Pires and Rua do Rebanho; The area surrounded by: Rua de Sacadura Cabral, Estrada de Coelho do Amaral, Rua de Coelho do Amaral, Rua dos Curtidores, Rua do Patane, Praça de Luís de Camões, Largo de Santo António, Largo da Companhia, Pátio do Espinho, Calçada de S. Paulo, Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro, Rua dos Artilheiros, Calçada Central de S. Lázaro, Rua do Brandão, Rua de Ferreira do Amaral and Avenida de Sidónio Pais.

Infants and toddlers under the age of 3 (born on or after 1 December 2019) can be exempted for the test.

2. Testing requirements

Undergo “3 Tests in 5 Days” from 30 November to 4 December (i.e. take the first test on 30 November or 1 December, the second test on 2 December, and the third test on 4 December; three tests in total).

For people who have been sampled in other categories of NAT tests in Macao or Mainland China on 30 November or 1 December, 2 December, or 4 December, the test will be counted in this testing drive, and they do not need to repeat the test on the same day; however, people with yellow Macao Health Code should satisfy the NAT testing frequency requirements prescribed by the health authorities; People who have conducted NAT test in the Mainland China on 30 November or 1 December, 2 December, or 4 December should convert the health code from “Yuekang Code” to “Macao Health Code”, and confirm the NAT result obtained in the Mainland has been successfully transferred to the Macao Health Code, in order to be considered as the test result on that day.

3. Link for booking

For free NAT stations, booking system has been put into operation. Result of the test cannot be used for border crossing purposes. The booking link is: https://app.ssm.gov.mo/specialgrouprnatestbook;

For self-paid NAT stations (paper certificates can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border crossing purposes), the booking link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook;

4. Arrangements of NAT Stations

All operating sampling stations will continue to provide testing services, and the following stations will extend their service hours to 23:00 on 30 November: Nam Yue - Kon Chi Medical Service Centre; Flora Garden; Trust Leisure Garden/Terminal; Civic Education Kiosk; Nam Yue – Patane NAT Station; Travessa Central da Praia Grande (near Grand Emperor Hotel).



Additional NAT stations will be arranged on 30 November as follows:

Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium (Open from 21:00 to 23:00); Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A (Open from 18:00 to 23:00); Two mobile NAT buses will provide services at the bus park behind the Ruins of Saint Paul’s (Open from 15:00 to 23:00).

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reminds that:

1. People who have participated in the key area NAT drive can be exempted from conducting rapid antigen test

During 30 November to 2 December, all individuals in Macao are required to conduct rapid antigen testing once daily. Individuals who have not left Macao and have undergone a nucleic acid test on the concerned can be exempted from doing the rapid antigen test on that day.

2. Macao Health Code will be converted to yellow if not tested as required

Those who fail to take the nucleic acid test as required will see their Macao Health Code changed to yellow on the next day, and they can only have the green health code restored after a nucleic acid test is carried out with negative result. According to relevant regulations, holders of yellow health code will not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city.

3. Make sure the address is up-to-date to avoid being assigned a yellow health code

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible.

4. How to apply for unlocking of red or yellow code for the provision of incorrect address

If your health code has been locked in red or yellow colour due to incorrect address declaration, please visit the online platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq), click “Request for assistance – Person (including those who have left Macao) with locked health code (red/yellow) due to incorrect address declaration”, and then submit a declaration with complete information.