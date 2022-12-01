Submit Release
2023/2024 Admission to IFTM Postgraduate Programmes Opens Now

MACAU, December 1 - Committed to responding to the industry’s demand for high-calibre talents, and providing graduates with a comprehensive plan for studies, IFTM’s postgraduate programmes aim to cultivate new generations of versatile managerial talents.

In the academic year 2023/2024, IFTM offers 6 Master’s Degree programmes in International Hospitality Management, International Tourism Management, Hospitality and Tourism Management, International Food and Beverage Management, International Gastronomy Management, and Smart Technologies in Hospitality and Tourism; each with a Postgraduate Diploma programme respectively. It also offers a Doctor of Philosophy programme in Hospitality and Tourism Management. Daytime classes are available, so that applicants may choose as per individual needs.

Highly recognised for its teaching quality, IFTM has been ranked 1st in Macao, 3rd in Asia and 23rd in the world in the 2022 QS World University Rankings by Subject of Hospitality and Leisure Management. In 2000, IFTM became the first education institution to attain the UNWTO.TedQual certification in tourism education by United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Currently, IFTM has the greatest number of certified bachelor’s degree programmes worldwide. It is also the first higher education institution in the world to pass the International Quality Review (IQR) of UK's Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), and has received reaccreditation ever since.

For inquiries, please call 8598-3087 or email the Admission and Registration Division at admission@iftm.edu.mo.

