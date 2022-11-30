The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta will be held from 5 to 8 January

MACAU, November 30 - The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau and title-sponsored by MGM, will be held from 5 to 8 January 2023. 37 teams will compete for the title of three championships.

A press conference of the 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta was held today (30 November) at the MGM Macau to announce the details of the event, and guests include: Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Kenneth Feng, President, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer of MGM; Wong Man Tou, Head of Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau; Li Yue, Vice Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; members of the Sports Committee along with other guests.

At the press conference, Kenneth Feng presented the sponsorship cheque of 8 million patacas to Pun Weng Kun and Ma Man Wai. The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta will play a positive role in continuing to promote the development of sports in Macao. The organizers are hoping to nurture marine sports in Macao, to enrich local sporting events, and to promote the development of sports tourism in Macao.

The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta comprises three competitions: the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC), the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group). 11 teams in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta and 11 teams in the Macao Cup International Regatta will compete at the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach. 15 teams participating in the International Catamaran Invitational will compete for the championship at the waters south of the Inner Harbour Channel off the Macau Science Center.

The organizer are arranging ancillary activities to elevate the atmosphere of the event, such as fleet parade, spectating activity, photo competition, demonstration of sailing boats and family day, to allow residents and tourists to gain a deeper understanding of the regatta, to increase their interest in sailing, and to promote marine sports in Macao.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures will be implemented during the event. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make epidemic prevention arrangements in accordance with the relevant guidelines issued by the Health Bureau.

For more details, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.