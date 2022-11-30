UM awards scholarships to nearly 400 outstanding students

MACAU, November 30 - The University of Macau (UM) today (30 November) held the Scholarship Presentation Ceremony 2022. During the ceremony, the university presented scholarships and academic prizes to 390 students for their outstanding academic performance.

UM Rector Yonghua Song congratulated the students and thanked the donors of the scholarships and academic prizes. According to him, as a university with advanced teaching facilities and a multicultural campus, UM upholds its motto of ‘Humanity, Integrity, Propriety, Wisdom, and Sincerity’ and aims to cultivate citizens with innovative abilities who exhibit love for their home country, possess global perspectives and competitiveness, and shoulder social responsibilities for the development of Macao, the nation, and beyond. In line with the development plans of China and Macao SAR, UM formulated its Five-Year Development Plan as a blueprint for its development in the next five years. Based on the plan, the university is carrying out a series of projects related to talent cultivation, research and innovation, community services, external contact, and administrative development, including optimising its disciplinary layout and launching new degree programmes to produce professionals needed for the expansion of industries such as health, modern finance, high technology, exhibitions, trade, culture, and sports, in order to promote economic diversification of Macao and help the city better integrate into national development.

Chen Un Lok, recipient of both Nam Kwong Education Scholarship and Tai Fung Bank Scholarship, is a third year-student in the Faculty of Science and Technology. She is also a student in Choi Kai Yau College and has been included on the Rector’s Honour List. According to her, her professors at UM have a strong sense of responsibility and a lot of patience and she has been inspired by their passion in teaching. She is grateful to them and feels lucky to have met them. She also says that UM offers a wealth of resources for nurturing outstanding students. UM’s residential college (RC) system can help students adjust to university life and extra-curricular events organised by the RCs can enrich the lives of students.

To encourage students to strive for excellence, UM offered more than 80 scholarships and academic prizes in the past year. In the 2021/2022 academic year, UM received a total of over MOP 4 million in academic prizes and scholarships from more than 60 institutions and individuals. These academic prizes and scholarships were awarded to more than 400 students at the university’s major events, including the scholarship presentation ceremony.

At the ceremony, 390 UM students received scholarships worth over MOP 3.6 million, donated by more than 50 institutions and individuals. The scholarships include FED Scholarship for Outstanding Student Teacher, FED Scholarship for Whole Person Development, FED Scholarship for Outstanding Service, FED Scholarship for Outstanding Master Thesis, FED Scholarship for Outstanding Postgraduate Research Outcomes, FED Scholarship for Outstanding Doctoral Thesis, University of Macau Scholarship for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes, Macau Foundation Scholarship, Henry Fok Foundation Scholarship, Bank of China Scholarship, Bank of China Macau University of Macau National Flag Team Outstanding Team Members Scholarship, Sands China Ltd. Scholarship, Luso International Bank Scholarship, Luso International Bank Whole Person Development Scholarship, Tin Ka Ping Scholarship, Nam Kwong Education Scholarship, ICBC Macau Scholarship, Galaxy Entertainment Group Scholarship, MECOM Power - Hung Yip Group Scholarship, MGM Elite Scholarship, SJM Scholarship, Tai Fung Bank Scholarship, Frank Wong Scholarship, Wynn Macau Scholarship, Wynn Macau Whole Person Development Scholarship, BNU UM Affinity Card Scholarship, HSBC Scholarship, Sir Run Run Shaw Scholarship, Lisboa Holdings Scholarship, China Life Scholarship for Academic Performance, China Life Scholarship for Best Student Leaders, Akrostar Academic Prize, Choi Kai Yau Scholarship, CTM Scholarship, Macau International Airport Company Limited Scholarship, Lou Tou Vo Mathematics Scholarship, Victormap Group Scholarship, UMDF Scholarship for Faculty of Social Sciences, Jorge Alvares Foundation Scholarship, CEM Scholarship, ASHRAE Macao Chapter Scholarship, BCM Scholarship, IEEM Scholarship, IEEM Academic Prize, L'Arc Macau Talent Recognition Program, Manulife Scholarship, MdME Excellence Scholarship, Rohde & Schwarz Wireless Communications Scholarship, China Telecom Scholarship, Everbright Securities International Scholarship, The Golden Burger (Macau) Charity Association Scholarship, Macao Water Scholarship, Nuno Simões & Associados Scholarship, OCT Law Firm Scholarship, WICH Law Firm Scholarship, Wong Seng Hong Scholarship, X Fintech Asia – AI & Data Scholarship, AAAUM Scholarship, Alumni Association of University of Macau Students’ Union Scholarship for Best Student Leaders, Ieong Kim Long Whole Person Development Scholarship, Mak Heng Ip Law Firm Scholarship, Gloria Man Wai So Students Scholarship, University of Macau (Hong Kong) Alumni Association Scholarship, CPA Australia Scholarship, Chartered Global Management Accountant Finance Leadership Scholarship Award, and HKICPA Scholarship.