Marshall County Memorial Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Representative Todd Warner, Senator Shane Reeves and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Marshall County Memorial Library with a $5,634 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to buy Wi-Fi hotspots for their patrons.

"The Marshall County Memorial Library provides our community with reliable internet access that can enrich the lives of residents,” said Rep. Todd Warner. “This funding will help ensure that continues. I am grateful for the library staff who work diligently to make it all possible.”

“I’m pleased this grant has been awarded to enhance Wi-Fi access at the Marshall County Memorial Library,” said Sen. Reeves. “Libraries are an integral part of our communities and I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office for its support.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"Providing internet access is one of the most important services public libraries provide for their community," said Secretary Hargett. "These Wi-Fi hotspots will allow the Marshall County Memorial Library meet this need for their patrons. I appreciate Sen. Reeves and Rep. Warner making this grant possible."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

