Public Notice: Laʻi ʻŌpua Landscape and Brush Clearing Efforts Scheduled

(Kealakehe, Hawaiʻi Island) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Terraformation, Inc., will conduct landscape work and brush clearing maintenance in Village 5 of the Villages of Laʻi ʻŌpua in Kealakehe, North Kona, Hawaiʻi Island. 

Landscapers will also maintain the fire break around the Uhiuhi preserve and firebreaks mauka of Villages 3 and 4.

Work is scheduled to begin immediately and will continue as needed throughout 2023.

 

It is DHHL’s policy that landscaping maintenance on Hawaiian Home Lands be completed without the use of Roundup or any herbicide containing Isopropyl amine salt of glyphosate. Contractors may not spray if winds are steadily over five miles per hour. 

 

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.  

 

###

 

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: 

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading. 

 

Media Contact: 

Cedric Duarte  

Information and Community Relations Officer 
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands 
(808) 620-9591 

[email protected] 

