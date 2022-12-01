MaskZero™ Receives State Grant to Complete Small Batch Manufacturing and Bring Groundbreaking Medical Device to Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- MaskZero™ LLC is pleased to announce it has been awarded an Early-Stage Capital and Retention Grant through the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Advanced Industries Accelerator program. This funding will help further the development of its patented full-face mask that kills virus at the point of breath.
“MaskZero™ is the result of more than 30 months of hard work right here in Colorado,” said Adam Pener, CEO. “This product will save lives by significantly reducing transmission in the event of a future pandemic, while also giving our healthcare workers a more protective option for day-to-day use. Thanks to OEDIT and the state of Colorado, we’ll be able to prove manufacturability and bring MaskZero™ to market in the near term.”
The Early-Stage Capital and Retention grant supports businesses commercializing innovative and disruptive technologies in the advanced industries that will be created or manufactured in Colorado. These grants help promote the growth and sustainability of advanced industries across the state by driving innovation and commercialization that move this vital part of the Colorado economy forward.
MaskZero™ was awarded $250,000 to complete its small batch manufacturing run scheduled for January 2023. MaskZero™ is currently expected to submit for FDA approval in Spring, 2023 and has developed an alliance with CU Anschutz’s COMBAT program to identify specific use cases in the medical and military sectors. Founder and inventor, Trevor Chandler, views the work with CU to be especially important in taking the product from proven prototype to step-change protective device that can save the lives of healthcare workers, servicewomen and men, and front line workers.
“Across the state, companies are rethinking existing technologies and inventing new ones within the advanced industries sector. Their success will create good-paying jobs in Colorado and has the potential to change lives across the state and beyond. We are thrilled to be able to support their development and look forward to celebrating future accomplishments,” said Rama Haris, Advanced Industries Senior Manager at OEDIT.
To learn more about MaskZero™, please contact CEO Adam Pener at adam.pener@intellisafe.ai.
About MaskZero™ LLC
MaskZero™ LLC is a Colorado-based medical device company founded by renowned inventor, futurist, and artificial intelligence expert, Trevor Chandler. Formed in June 2020 to patent and commercialize MaskZero™ and related technologies, the company has closed $1.5M in seed capital to fund patenting, R&D, prototyping, and initial testing. In March 2022, independent testing leader Nelson Labs confirmed that MaskZero™ kills virus at a greater than 99.99% rate. To the company’s knowledge, it is the only product in the world proven to kill virus at the point of breath.
About the Advanced Industries Accelerator Program
The Advanced Industries Accelerator (AIA) Program was created in 2013 to promote growth and sustainability in Colorado’s advanced industries by driving innovation, accelerating commercialization, encouraging public-private partnerships, increasing access to early-stage capital, and creating a strong infrastructure that increases the state’s capacity to be globally competitive. AIA encompasses five distinct grant programs: Proof of Concept, Early-Stage Capital and Retention, Collaborative Infrastructure, Export Accelerator, and Global Consultant Network.
About Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor Jared Polis, we strive to advance the State’s economy through financial and technical assistance that fosters local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a host of programs and services tailored to support business development at every level including business retention services, business relocation services, and business funding and incentives. Our office includes the Global Business Development division; Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Financing & Incentives division; the Colorado Small Business Development Network; Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media; the Minority Business Office; Employee Ownership Office; and Rural Opportunity Office. Learn more at oedit.colorado.gov.
