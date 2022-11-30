HONTIVEROS BACKS LABOR GROUPS AGENDA ON BONIFACIO DAY

Senator Risa Hontiveros has urged Malacanang to immediately develop a labor agenda to address the worsening income and employment problems of Filipino workers.

"I think it is an urgent matter that we heed the calls of labor groups. Extraordinary ang epekto ng pandemya sa ekonomiya natin. Sa huling Pulse Asia survey, ito din naman ang mga nangungunang alalahanin ng mga kababayan natin. Kailangan na talaga ng seryosong government interventions," she said.

"Para saan ang all star economic team ng administrasyon kung more than first 100 days na, wala man lang hirit ng konkreto and kumpletong plano? There must be a comprehensive plan to help workers cope with increasing inflation rates, declining job quality, and persistent unemployment," she added.

On Bonifacio Day, Hontiveros backed the NAGKAISA Labor Movement's call for policies that address the most important issues facing workers and for changes to labor laws.

Among the proposed initiatives were pay hikes and reforms in the country's wage-setting procedures, a public employment program, contractualization, trade union repression, and a summit on industrial and labor relations policies.

"I am in full support of Nagkaisa's labor agenda. Tugunan natin yung mga hinihiling nila at ng mga kasama nilang manggagawa. Their proposals are vital to understanding the most pressing issues of our economy, pati ang mga pang araw-araw na hinaharap ng mga pamilyang Pilipino. If anything, these should be the first thing on the agenda. Inaasahan ng mga labor groups na magkakaroon ng diretsong dayalogo ang administrasyon sa kanila," she said.

"The government should consider programs that guarantee income and employment. Gawin din nating prioridad ulit yung usapin ng security of tenure na masyadong pinapatagal. Anti-poor policies like contractualization need to be seriously reconsidered in this volatile economy," she added.

Hontiveros earlier called on Malacanang to make priority legislation the wage hikes and creation of jobs via the Legislative - Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

The Senator also filed the Protektadong Online Workers, Entrepreneurs, Riders at Raketera (POWERR) bill to protect the rights and welfare of gig economy workers.