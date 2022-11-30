Việt Nam, Australia head towards Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

VIETNAM, November 30 -

CANBERRA — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick agreed to support the two countries in raising the Việt Nam-Australia Strategic Partnership to the Việt Nam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at an appropriate time during talks held in Canberra yesterday.

The talks were held as part of NA Chairman Huệ's official visit to Australia from November 30 to December 3.

The two sides stressed that the Việt Nam-Australia Strategic Partnership has developed firmly, practically and effectively in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, trade, commerce, investment, national defence, security, education, agriculture and labour. Two-way trade turnover exceeded US$10 billion for the first time, reaching $12.4 billion in 2021 and $13.4 billion in the first 10 months of 2022.

In order to further develop bilateral relations, the two sides agreed to promote the visits of high-ranking delegations, coordinate to organise activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, speed up the implementation of the Việt Nam-Australia action programme during the 2022-2023 period as well as other agreements, enhance cooperation in national defence and security, agriculture, education and training, tourism and culture.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in new fields such as climate change adaptation, green growth, energy transition, digital transformation and digital economy.

They agreed that the legislative bodies of the two countries will promote, encourage and create favourable conditions for exchanges of goods, particularly in opening markets for agricultural products; and increase coordination between relevant agencies to effectively implement the action plan of the Australia - Việt Nam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES) during the 2021-2025 period.

Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick agreed to encourage Australian corporations and businesses to enhance investment into Việt Nam in fields such as renewable energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, finance and banking, manufacturing, education, tourism, high-end agriculture and climate change adaptation.

NA Chairman Huệ proposed Australia support Việt Nam in fulfilling its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) and create conditions for Vietnamese businesses to increase investment in Australia in the fields of agriculture, mineral exploitation and aviation.

The two sides expressed delight at the two countries' close coordination at international forums and organisations.

They noted that cooperation between the two legislative bodies proved effective over the past years. They agreed to continue maintaining exchanges of high-ranking delegations from the legislative bodies, enhance experience sharing and support each other at multilateral cooperation mechanisms and regional and international forums, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On this occasion, NA Chairman Huệ thanked Australia for deciding to increase ODA for Việt Nam to AUD 93 million ($62.5 million) during the 2022-2023 fiscal year as well as for actively supporting Việt Nam in COVID-19 prevention and control.

After the talks, NA Chairman Huệ, President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick signed a cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies for the next period.

Meeting with Australian PM

NA Chairman Huệ met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier the same day.

The two sides expressed delight at the strong development of Việt Nam-Australia ties in all fields and stressed that ample room remained for cooperation between the two countries in many fields. They agreed to study to expand cooperation to new fields, contributing to creating motivation for strong and comprehensive development of the bilateral ties.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese agreed with NA Chairman Huệ's proposal to create conditions for Vietnamese workers to go to Australia to work in the field of agriculture while encouraging Australian businesses to invest in Việt Nam.

On the basis of important achievements made in bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to support the two countries to consider raising the Việt Nam-Australia Strategic Partnership to the Việt Nam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at an appropriate time.

The two sides also discussed international issues.

The same day, NA Chairman Huệ met Australian Governor-General David Hurley, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles and Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell. — VNS