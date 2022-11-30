Deputy PM urges stronger social, labour cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos

VIETNAM, November 30 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare of Laos should work more closely together to build labour and social cooperation strategies to suit the current situation of each country as well as the region and the world, Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam told Lao Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Baykham Khattiya.

Hosting the Lao minister in Hà Nội on Wednesday, Deputy PM Đam said that the two ministries should share experience and support each other in policy making and the management of the labour and employment market, migrant workers, as well as other social security issues.

At the same time, the two countries should continue to collaborate in enhancing the skills of labourers and assisting them to participate in ASEAN skill contests, while exchanging experience, strengthening dialogues and helping each other at global and regional forums, he said.

Baykham Khattiya said that despite the impacts of COVID-19, the two ministries have worked closely together through flexible forms and enjoyed positive results.

The two have continued to cooperate in the areas of labour, employment, social welfare and policy beneficiaries support as well as human resources development, while implementing many joint activities such as organising short-term training courses, training workers for ASEAN skill contests and providing assistance in equipment and tertiary training.

The Lao minister said the Việt Nam-Laos Special Ministerial Conference on Labour, Social Welfare and Human Resource Development was held on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Lao official said that during the event, the two ministries focused on evaluating the outcomes of their cooperation programmes over the year, while sharing experience in human resources development and social welfare. She added that on this occasion, the two ministry signed an agreement on human resources development. — VNS