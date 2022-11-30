Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,171 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Garcia To State Board Of Dental Examiners

TEXAS, November 30 - November 30, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ricky Garcia to the State Board of Dental Examiners for a term set to expire February 1, 2027. The Board regulates the practice of dentistry and dental hygiene in the state.

Ricky Garcia of Pasadena is a retired IT Service and Project Manager for Shell Oil Company. He is member of the Lions Club in Pasadena and the Knights of Columbus Club. Additionally, he is a former member of the Delta Sigma Pi Business Fraternity. Garcia attended the University of Houston.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Garcia To State Board Of Dental Examiners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.