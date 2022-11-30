Governor Abbott Appoints Garcia To State Board Of Dental Examiners

TEXAS, November 30 - November 30, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ricky Garcia to the State Board of Dental Examiners for a term set to expire February 1, 2027. The Board regulates the practice of dentistry and dental hygiene in the state.

Ricky Garcia of Pasadena is a retired IT Service and Project Manager for Shell Oil Company. He is member of the Lions Club in Pasadena and the Knights of Columbus Club. Additionally, he is a former member of the Delta Sigma Pi Business Fraternity. Garcia attended the University of Houston.